advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Secret To Living Your Best Creative Life

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

In our new series, Out of Office, host Casey Gerald, cofounder and CEO of MBAs Across America, joins Summit co-founder Jeff Rosenthal for a visit to the non-profit’s home base in Eden, Utah. Watch Rosenthal’s advice on how quiet places can generate unexpected and powerful inspiration, and how to stay focused when the pressure to be creative feels overwhelming. Where do you feel most creative? Let us know at #OutOfOffice.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life