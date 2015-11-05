Google Calendar Now Lets You Recover Deleted Events

Google is making a small but useful change to the web version of Google Calendar. The service is adding a “trash can” button that lets users delete events, and then quickly undelete them if a meeting has been rescheduled or an event needs to be put back on the calendar.

According to a blog post, the new “Trash” function is intended to mimic similar functionality in Google Mail and Drive, and to introduce easy undo settings for users.

The update will roll out over the next week to Google Calendar users. Google will send an explanatory email the first time a user tries the function.