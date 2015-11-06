Jude Law Makes Another Bet, “Call of Duty” Hits Kevin Mode: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

There’s a reason Jude Law is making another classy-yet-completely unrealistic bet in another short film for Johnnie Walker, and it’s not even the more than 45 million views the original film collected. By framing the story around an ongoing wager–and two very charismatic actors–the brand and agency Anomaly have created a foundation for more to come. At least we hope so. Onward!

What: An action-packed intro to Call of Duty Black Ops III Live starring Michael B. Jordan, Marshawn Lynch, Cara Delevingne, and a guy named Kevin.

Who: Activision, 72andSunny

Why We Care: Call of Duty sticks to its entertaining script that started years ago with the soldier in all of us, and we still get a kick out of seeing everyday people (and some unexpected celebrities) in action hero mode.

What: Jude Law and Giancarlo Giannini return to their gambling ways with another high stakes and completely ridiculous wager.

Who: Johnnie Walker, Anomaly

Why We Care: It’s fun brand content that concentrates more on entertaining us than hitting us over the head with a hard sell. As Anomaly partner and CCO Mike Byrne told us, “We’re in a world now where quick sound bites and five second videos seem to be all we have an appetite for anymore. But we’ve also noticed a recent return to longer narratives from brands because of a longing for meaningful consumer connection.”

What: A PSA that illustrates the stark differences between the lives of kids in safety, to those forced to live in conflict zones around the world.

Who: Unicef, Don’t Panic

Why We Care: Much like Don’t Panic’s award-winning earlier work for Save The Children, this gets our attention by clearly and dramatically juxtaposing the reality of life in war-torn countries with our own comparatively cushy reality.

What: For its Christmas ad, the British brand replaces the baby Jesus with a pretty nice luxury purse.

Who: Mulberry, adam&eveDDB

Why We Care: The holiday season is the U.K.’s advertising Super Bowl and Mulberry’s gets biblically cheeky on the role of consumerism in Xmas with a possibly blasphemous riff on the nativity scene.

What: A hilariously cynical take on the new wave of empowering ads aimed at women.

Who: John St.

Why We Care: When it’s done right, it’s brilliant. But John St.’s latest pisstake on the industry takes a deserved swipe at the motivations of lesser efforts. It taps the same brilliant insight by Sarah Silverman from a few years ago when she said, “Don’t tell girls they can be anything they want when they grow up. Because it would have never occurred to them that they couldn’t. It’s like saying, ‘Hey, when you get in the shower, I’m not gonna read your diary.'”