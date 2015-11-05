The Full Trailer For ‘The Hateful Eight’ Introduces The Titular Mean-Spirited Octet

We’re more than 80% of the way through one of the biggest years that the film business has seen in its storied history, and there are still so many major movies to come–Mockingjay Part 2, Pixar’s license-to-print-money The Good Dinosaur, and of course Star Wars: The Force Will Be Seen By Literally Everybody Who Likes Movies. But among the forthcoming winter blockbusters, there’s also another sure-to-be-iconic film that–if only because of the rest of the late-year lineup–is flying slightly under the radar: Quentin Tarantino’s eighth film, The Hateful Eight.

The release of any new Tarantino movie is an event, as the filmmaker remains one of the most compelling and unique voices in Hollywood. And with the release of the full trailer for The Hateful Eight, the list of characters Tarantino has tapped to tell his latest story gets spelled out. The basic plot was revealed in the teaser–a bounty hunter and the prisoner he’s bringing to justice get laid up in a Western town during a snowstorm with six strangers–but as is the tradition goes from the teaser-to-trailer evolution, the additional details get spelled out here: the Hateful Eight get introduced as the Hangman (Kurt Russell), the Bounty Hunter (Samuel L. Jackson), The Confederate (Bruce Dern), The Sheriff (Walter Goggins), The Mexican (Demián Bichir), The Little Man (Tim Roth), The Cow Puncher (Michael Madsen) and The Prisoner (Jennifer Jason Leigh). The trailer doesn’t give away too much, but it makes clear that the promise of the premise will be delivered upon. Not present are shots of Jennifer Jason Leigh’s feet, scenes in which white characters say words that are gonna make you very uncomfortable, or a complete disregard for history, but we can be fairly confident that those things will be in the film, too.