How This Startup Solves Our Too-Much-Data Problem

Smart thermostats like Google’s Nest report the temperature and can be controlled online. Fitness bands like the Fitbit Surge beam your steps, heart rate, and other fitness data to a smartphone and on to the cloud. Machines ranging from car engines to power plant turbines have sensors that measure things like vibration and temperature to ascertain if they are operating properly and predict if one’s headed for a breakdown.

It’s easy to imagine a world in which every gadget is connected to the Internet of Things. Then what?

Ever-more devices spewing data into the cloud are going to swamp our capacity to collect and analyze the information, says Edouard Rozan, cofounder of Berlin-based startup Teraki. “The networks are going to collapse because they are not ready to handle such an amount of data,” he says. “The data center to process the info is a huge investment . . . and a lot of times we have to take [action] in a very quick time.”

Not all connected devices are hooked up to fast networks, either. Low-power, wide-area networks conserve energy by putting strict limits on data transmission. One technology, Sigfox, might limit a sensor to transmitting 144 data packets per day. Up to 5 billion devices might be on such networks by 2022, according to research firm strategy analytics.

They could include sound sensors in cities, which are used to monitor traffic. A network of 100 sensors would generate about 1 terabyte of data per day, the company reckons. An offshore oil platform also spews about a terabyte each day.

Rozan says Teraki can address this problem by reducing data flow from sensors up to 90%. When I ask Rozan if he’s talking about compression, treating something such as temperature readings like the musical notes that get squeezed into an MP3 file, he says that’s not efficient or fast enough. Compression requires a lot of computing to crunch the data for transmission, and then more to unpack it at the other end. That’s a power drain for sensors in fitness bands or around a city that runs on batteries, and the compression-decompression process introduces a dangerous delay for things like collision-warning systems in cars. “It is not about realtime,” says Rozan. “It is about, I have to advise you five seconds ahead of time.”

While Teraki isn’t taking an MP3 approach, the company is, in a sense, treating data like music. Sensor readings aren’t simply streams of bits; they are sets of frequencies. If speed readings from a car’s wheels or the temperature readings from its engine didn’t change at all, there would be no point measuring them. But there’s a limit to how much they can vary before the car falls apart. Between the two extremes is a range of frequencies. And mathematicians have long had tools for describing complex frequencies with simpler components.