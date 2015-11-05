Today in Tabs: Point / Counterpoint

Today, in the spirit of healthy debate, I would like to present the Tabs in a “Point / Counterpoint” format. Ready? Let’s begin.

Point: Tabs intern emeritus and noted Canadian Karen K. Ho wrote about Justin Trudeau’s cabinet and the lie of “Meritocracy” for Canada’s prestigious marine-mammal themed magazine The Walrus: A Chinese-Canadian woman, no matter how educated, “well-spoken,” and successful will never stop being asked where she is really from. Counterpoint: Monday, in The New Republic, Cecilia Hyunjung Mo investigated why Asian-Americans are fleeing the Republican Party: When Joseph Choe, an Asian American college student, stood up to ask a question about South Korea, Donald Trump cut him off and wondered aloud: “Are you from South Korea?” Ok, so it’s not so much a counterpoint as supporting evidence. Additional Canadian Intern Point: Another of Tabs’s surprisingly numerous Canadian interns emeritus, Vicky Mochama, has just launched her own weekly newsletter Not Sorry with Canadaland. It will be “an unapologetic look at the week’s news and media” and comes out tomorrow so subscribe today. <>><<>

Pod: This week’s Reply All is about taking LSD at work and it is spectacular. Counterpod: That doesn’t even make any sense. This is not “counter” to Reply All in any way but another great podcast you should listen to is Jazmine Hughes on Longform which goes from zero to menstruation faster than you could possibly believe. <>><<> Today’s Song: Frank Ocean, “Pyramids“

~Thus Joseph stored up tabs in great abundance like the sand of the sea, until he stopped measuring them, for they were beyond measure.~ Today in Tabs is grateful to Laura Olin, from whose excellent newsletter "Everything Changes" I stole the section dividers today.