How To Hire When Your Startup Is In Stealth Mode

Hiring is heavy with challenges. Hiring when a company’s just getting off the ground is even harder. Most people in tech (or any other industry) light up at the mention of a brand name and go after a position at a company based on that rather than considering whether it would be a good environment for them to succeed. Startups, especially when they’re in stealth mode (an industry argot that defines a business operating in secret to avoid potential competitors) aren’t an easy sell to potential candidates.

Daniel Portillo knows the hurdles quite well. “I’ve been the first person [hired] at almost every company that I’ve worked for,” he tells Fast Company. “I’ve interviewed as early as in the founder’s living room.” He’s gone on to lead hiring efforts at Rypple and Mozilla, among other fast growing startups, and is now talent partner at Greylock Partners, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm.

The first time I went to Facebook, they made me sign and NDA to use the bathroom.

“Because we invest in such early-stage companies, my team at Greylock works with startups in stealth all the time,” he says, recruiting talent including cofounders, engineers, product managers and designers. “We even helped bring in a head chef to Sprig,” he says. They are now assembling a founding team for another company that Greylock is currently incubating.

Confidentiality is challenging, but not always a killer of conversations. Portillo recalls, “The first time I went to Facebook, they made me sign an NDA to use the bathroom.” For companies looking to maintain strict confidentially, he advises taking that route. “For most cases, I think a verbal commitment is fine,” he says.

From there, recruiting for early-stage startups is a two-pronged effort, says Portillo. “When I first started, top tier funding would be enough to get a conversation,” he explains. A marquee brand investor isn’t enough to open doors as much as it used to, Portillo observes. That’s why one of his roles has been to help establish the company’s story –a.k.a. value proposition– and give it enough oomph to get people interested in interviewing without giving away sensitive information that is still in development.

But now that unemployment is low and , especially in tech, is running high, it takes more than a good story to engage potential recruits. “It’s more about research and targeting [talented professionals],” says Portillo. That includes reading their blog and talking to people who work with the person.

For an early stage startup, no one is disqualified for specific reasons such as lack of experience or education. “I believe that everyone has something to bring to the table,” says Portillo, “Instead, I look for something exceptional.” He remembers a time when Mozilla hired an intern because he wrote an application for his foosball league based on the BCS ranking system.