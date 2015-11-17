How Songkick 2.0 Is Merging The Needs Of Fans And Artists

In my twenties, I planned my life around concerts. There was nothing like being in an intimate venue, drinking cheap beer from a Solo cup, waiting for my favorite bands—Minus the Bear, Wolf Parade, Grizzly Bear—to walk on stage. But to figure out when musicians would be in town took commitment, studying tour schedules on individual websites, mapping out when they’d be at a nearby venue, and using a variety of platforms to track down tickets.

Now that I’m in my thirties and generally trying to live like a grownup, that feels like a lot of effort. And I’m not the only one who feels this way. By some estimates, a full 50% of concert tickets go unsold; only one in five Americans go to a live music venue every year. While music-streaming services help people access music and discover new artists, services that target individual fans and connect them to live events haven’t enjoyed the same visibility. This has been an obstacle for music lovers like myself, but it’s also had a detrimental effect on musicians who make, on average, 80% of their revenue on concerts.

This is slowly changing. Streaming services are working to make it easier for users to find upcoming concerts near them as they listen to music. Last month, for instance, Pandora acquired the independent ticketing agency Ticketfly for $450 million with the goal of integrating concert discovery and ticket sales into the streaming platform. The move also provides Pandora, which has been losing money, with a new source of revenue.

One company that’s been leading the charge to connect fans with live shows is Songkick, a concert-discovery service founded in 2008 in the U.K. by Ian Hogarth, 33. “The way we looked at things, it’s pretty hard to find out when your favorite artist came through town,” says Hogarth. “You’d have to be very proactive and browse lots of listings in a local newspaper or sift through a giant email that a ticketing company would send you that would have everything from musicals to hip-hop shows.”

Songkick co-CEOs Matt Jones and Ian Hogarth

With a background in machine learning and big data, he developed a platform that aggregated every single concert taking place in every single city, then automated the process of sending personalized alerts to particular fans. Today, Songkick’s app integrates with Spotify, YouTube, and Pitchfork, allowing fans to track when particular musicians are performing live and buy tickets directly from that same mobile platform. It has a base of over 10 million monthly active users.

Earlier this year, Songkick merged with CrowdSurge, an artist ticketing service also launched in 2008 by another Brit, Matt Jones, 29, who used to promote concerts for the like of Adele, Ellie Goulding, and Mumford & Sons. (The company will continue under the name Songkick; Jones and Hogarth are co-CEOs.) The partnership made sense, because while Songkick was obsessed with making concert-going much easier for fans, CrowdSurge had the needs of the artist in mind. “When I first started promoting, I was under the illusion that artists had some sort of understanding of who buys their ticket—but they didn’t,” Jones says. “It was very opaque to them.”

Jones created a ticketing platform that could be integrated into an artist website, allowing that artist to set up an allocation of tickets fans could register to have a chance to buy during a 48 hour pre-sale window. This allowed the artist to gather data about their fans and also have some control over the service fees. Over the last seven years, Crowdsurge built a solid portfolio of artists from Paul McCartney to Kenny Chesney to Skrillex and Jester.