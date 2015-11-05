Jeff Goldblum guides Brits through awkward holiday moments with acting advice

Christmas is a time for giving and receiving presents, eating delicious food, spending time with loved ones and sharing experiences with them. At least, that’s the theory.

But sometimes, the gifts are underwhelming, the food badly prepared and friends and family can become irritating. It is a minefield of potential awkward moments.

Fear not, for help is at hand. Jeff Goldblum stars in a series of new spots directed by David Shane for U.K. electrical and computer retailer Currys PC World. Here, our hero intervenes in a range of uncomfortable scenarios, cheerfully dispensing acting advice on how to hide disappointment or feign empathy. In each of the five ads, Goldblum suggests imagining the ideal Currys’ product to help maintain the Christmas spirit.

In one execution he advises a family, subjected to the dreary viewing preferences of an elderly relative, to imagine they are watching a Jeff Goldblum movie on an LG Curved 4K OLED TV because they “care deeply about sweet, sweet Nana”. “It’s almost like having Jeff Goldblum right here in your living room,” he says. “But you are in our living room,” retorts one youngster.

The sharply-scripted campaign, “Spare the Act”, created by ad agency AMV BBDO, is filled with funny, unexpected moments and no one could accuse Goldblum of failing to give it his all. A making-of video and a compilation of outtakes accompany the ads.

The spots, which each promote a different product, break on U.K. TV over the next few days and will also appear online and in cinemas. Supporting print, radio and digital content will launch from 9 November.