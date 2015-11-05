Sia’s Latest Video Trades Her Famous Dancing Tween For a Tiny Martial Artist

Sia is definitely someone who knows how to strike when the iron’s hot. Last year, the unique chanteuse swung for the fences (and from the chandelier ) after years of ghostwriting hits for others, and landed at the top of the charts. Now she’s upholding the virtues of the old school 18-month album cycle with a fairly quick follow-up. She’s not leaving anything to chance either: her first single was co-written by Adele, and the video features at least two trademarks of her recent string of highly circulated clips.

“Alive,” co-written not only with Adele but with Tobias Jesso Jr, gives a flavor of the propulsive torch songs on Sia’s forthcoming album, This Is Acting. The video, which Sia directed alongside Daniel Askill, abandons young dancing phenom Maddie Ziegler, who appeared in several previous videos, for an even younger martial artist. This time, the world’s most adorable karate-practitioner performs some pretty sweet moves in an abandoned warehouse, Footloose-style, while donning Sia’s haircut. It’s typically intense.

Will the face-shy singer bring along her new friend on Saturday Night Live this weekend? You will unfortunately have to look at host Donald Trump’s face to find out.

