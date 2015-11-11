How To Lead A Company You Didn’t Start

Samir Wagle joined Protein Bar –a fast-growing chain of health-focused, fast-casual restaurants headquartered in Chicago–in July 2014 as chief operations officer. But within four months, Wagle, who has held executive positions at Andre Boudin Bakery and ran operations at McDonald’s and Chipotle, became CEO.

He’d taken on the chief role at a company he hadn’t started and quickly got up to speed. Since 2014, he’s added 100 employees to the Protein Bar family, which is now approaching 500 staff. And Wagle hopes to grow the chain’s business by 20% each year going forward.

Samir Wagle

Here’s how he got started on the right track:

“Especially in small companies that are founder led, the founder is so much of the personality and the culture. They kind of define it and articulate it. So when you come in afterwards, one of the most important things was really getting to know what was here,” Wagle says. “Not waiting too long to do the things that needed to be done but being very respectful of the people that were here; understanding and letting them understand that you’re really committed to the mission.”

Wagle’s respectful approach didn’t preclude him from changing the Protein Bar ecosystem.

First he looked at the food. Wagle realized it hadn’t evolved much since Protein Bar had been founded five years earlier. If the company’s original purpose had been to change how people eat on the go, its innovation had stopped. Meanwhile, the ways in which people ate were drastically changing.

“Part of that is because the millennials have now entered the workforce in a significant way. And people are more interested in the food that is coming into their bodies, but also have significantly less time to actually do it: Cooking at home continues to be under pressure because of how busy everybody is,” Wagle says.