How To Stay Productive During The Sprint To The Holidays

It goes without saying that the holidays are a precarious time for productivity. Between the sugar highs and lows, the lure of online shopping, and the demands of your social calendar, it’s easy to let your performance slip in the last few weeks of the year.

Even for those who don’t celebrate Christmas, the season is rife with distractions in and outside work, where everyone is twice as busy and half as focused. And if you’re fortunate enough to have some time off during the holidays, it’s easy to fall prey to the fantasy that you’ll make up lost ground then. Here are a few things you can do in November to stay on track in December and January.

If your plate is brimming over now, trying to look ahead is no easy task. So within the next week, schedule some time–even if it’s just a half hour–to go through your calendar and identify the most important milestones, projects, and outcomes you need to achieve between now and January 1.

See what recurring meetings you can cut from your calendar.

Then start prioritizing accordingly. If you’re a manager, communicate those goals to your team, too. You can also try the same approach in your personal life. If you have gifts to buy and parties to attend, map that all out early. Which ones are truly essential? Just because you were invited doesn’t mean you need to say yes.

See if you can carry this habit with you into the New Year. At least once a quarter, assess the urgency of your current projects and decide which ones are most mission-critical. Even when you are this disciplined, it’s easy for the urgent to take over, while the important, longer-term tasks linger on the sidelines. So challenge your team to get one or two of the most critical efforts wrapped up by mid-December. If you can turn a productivity slump into a spike–all with just a little planning–you’ll feel great heading into the holidays.