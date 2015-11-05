See Sleek “Star Wars” Stormtrooper Helmets Designed For Wild Animals

The paternal identity of the man beneath Darth Vader’s malevolent matte black helmet was a huge surprise. (At least at the time of Return of the Jedi‘s initial release. Everybody knows it now.) But a new series of stormtrooper helmets suggests something even more surprising beneath.

New York-based artist Blank William recently reinterpreted those iconic stormtrooper helmets as armor for wild animals. Ever wonder what kind of headgear a rhino might wear as a solider in the Galactic Empire? Wonder no more. Ditto any hypotheticals involving hippopotami and elephants. All have had glossy, immaculate helmets made for them in both black and white, looking as though they could be made from either plastic or the smoothest metal imaginable. The only question left is what kind of lightsaber a hippopotamus might use, but with less than two months until The Force Awakens, I’m sure we’ll find out.

[via Designboom]