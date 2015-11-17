How A Snowboarding Obsession Fuels The Work Of This Yahoo Engineer

Tim Tully, 37, is Yahoo’s vice president of engineering and leads Flurry, which he describes as “the world’s largest app analytics company.” He joined Yahoo 12 years ago and has been working on big data since before the term existed; he’s also an extremely active snowboarder—an avocation he says has helped him challenge himself at work as well.

Tully was an avid basketball player from the time he was eight through his early 30s, when he found his biggest passion in sports: snowboarding. “I kind of got obsessed with it, to be honest, and finding something that I really love was quite eye-opening. I think at work it makes me feel a little bit more alive,” says Tully. “I don’t know how else to describe that. But it makes me more aware of my surroundings, and it makes me feel like pushing myself further.”

Tully never misses a weekend during the 13-week ski season, he says. He enrolled his two kids, 5 and 7, on the ski team at North Star so he and his wife Jenny can snowboard while they are skiing.

It started with his wife urging him to try it, and him resisting. “I thought it was kind of boring and it sounded like a long drive,” he says. Once he agreed to go for a trip, he was immediately drawn to the difficulty of it: “It’s not very natural, and so it took me about two or three trips to be able to do it even somewhat decently,” he adds. After some pain, it clicked.

“I think the moment I really fell in love with it was when I could first go down runs without falling. Falling hurts a lot. If you are a kid and you fall, it doesn’t hurt so bad because you have a low center of gravity and you’re not falling that far, but when you are an adult, when you fall on a hard pack of snow, it really hurts. So the point at which I was able to start completing runs and start to go faster and faster, I knew that was it.”

He especially loves the speed and the challenge, he says, and finds in them a good metaphor for his work, too. “Especially in the Valley, time is everything,” he adds. “It’s usually the one that’s first to market that wins—in my snowboarding I like to go fast as well, so there’s a lot of parallels there.”

“One of the things that snowboarding does is that it helps me remember to take risks and try things that are hard,” Tully says. “And I think in software engineering, sometimes you have to remind yourself of that, because it’s easy to be conservative and try to do things that you know will work.”