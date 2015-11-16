How To Build A Culture Of Listening

I was seated next to Sharon, the SVP, as she explained that Bob, a junior-level executive, had “gotten away” with challenging their boss, the COO, on the latter’s ideas. After giving the play-by-play, Sharon laughed and remarked that Bob was lucky he didn’t get fired, since others hadn’t fared so well after making similar bold moves. Everyone else chuckled uncomfortably, but Bob didn’t smile.

advertisement

advertisement

What the story made clear was that the company’s COO didn’t exactly encourage a culture of listening, and that others saw Bob as either the fortunate or foolhardy exception to that rule. Yet his discomfort hinted that Bob was still treading carefully and was maybe a little frustrated, and was aware that he could contribute even more were it not for the restrictive culture. More certain, at any rate, was that few on Bob’s team were eager to follow his example by sticking their own necks out. Listening transforms relationships, improves team performance, makes customers feel valued, gets down to root causes, and even attracts business. Yet in many organizations, people talk far more than they listen. And most of us can’t claim that we listen well consistently. So how do you set out to build a culture of effective listening? Here are seven ways to get you started. 1. Tell The Truth Nothing makes people tune out faster than smelling BS. If you want others to listen conscientiously to what you have to say, make sure they have good reason to believe you. A culture of real listening can only be founded on trust and candor. Encourage transparency, starting at the very top. 2. Be An Amateur Anthropologist When I was in grad school, there were clearly two camps of students, and they didn’t respect each other all that much: The scientists out to test their hypotheses through experimentation, control groups, and statistical analysis, and the qualitative researchers who showed up, listened well, and let the theories emerge from the data. That isn’t to say that one cohort did better or worse research than the other, just to point up the difference in philosophies, approaches, and working styles. Anthropologists are particularly skilled at asking great questions and make meaning from the responses. What if more business leaders approached working in their own organizations this way?

advertisement

advertisement

Many execs never fully master the art of showing up without preconceived conclusions and approaching people and problems with patience. 2. Ideas trump titles. A great idea is a great idea, regardless of who thought of it, and your company rewards whoever does–fairly. 3. Customer feedback is encouraged, not gamed. Employees at all levels are really listening to what customers are saying, and that includes negative feedback. Your customer-facing teams don’t encourage customers to say what they want to hear or present their feedback in a more positive light. 4. Everyone asks good questions. When the call for questions goes out, the room doesn’t fall silent. Curiosity is never punished, meaningful dialogue is widespread, and meetings are actual conversations. 5. No one freaks out when an exec shows up unexpectedly. With nothing to hide and because they’re being listened to, teams don’t feel nervous or snooped on when upper management pays a visit.

advertisement

6. No one is shocked by the employee engagement survey results. Because everyone has been listening to everyone else, leadership already knows what’s working and what isn’t, and solutions to the trouble spots are already under way. 7. Personal issues are treated with compassion. Real listening happens when people open their hearts, set aside their biases, and care about what’s going in. Employees don’t feel like value-generating machines, but actual humans who have mutually respected relationships with their employer. If you’re not there yet, you’re not alone. Listening is one of the most important behaviors to build in a company’s culture. So start with small behavioral changes. Ask Sharon what she thinks, for instance, after thanking Bob for weighing in. Pick one or two areas to work on, involve your team, and build from there. Karin Hurt is CEO of Let’s Grow Leaders as well as a keynote speaker, leadership consultant, and MBA professor. A former Verizon Wireless executive, she has over two decades of experience in sales, customer service, and HR.