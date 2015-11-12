7 Long-Term Productivity Habits Of The Most Successful People

One thing uniting the most high-power leaders with the lowest-level workers is time: Day in and day out, we all have the same amount of it. Where the variation comes in is how we use it. Some of the most successful people tend to attribute their achievements at least partly to time management. But one of the secrets of managing your time for long-term success is embracing the fact that you’ll always have the same amount of minutes, days, and hours to spare. In other words, time isn’t the thing to manage–your activities are. Here are seven habits that can help you do that.

The most productive people can zero in on what will bring them the greatest return for time spent. They know what’s best for them to tackle and what someone else can do, freeing them up to do the high-value work. Aleis Ohanian of Reddit relies on Fancy Hands, virtual assistants that are able to do much of the busy work he needs to reckon with on a regular basis.

Becoming more productive and–arguably the bigger challenge–staying that way means gravitating toward work that may be uncomfortable and difficult and outsourcing what’s easy and familiar. A study at the University of California, Irvine, found that when it came to workplace distractions, most employees were actually happiest when performing rote tasks. Highly successful people, though, aren’t most employees; they make it a habit to do work that others don’t want to do.

It may not surprise you to learn that a common theme among the most productive people is that they’re early risers. Indre Noyil, CEO of PepsiCo and Jeff Imelda, CEO of GE, are two productive people who believe that getting up early gives them a head start on the day, allowing them to get important tasks accomplished before doing battle with the inevitable barrage of distractions that come their way later in the morning. Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook is known to start his day by 4:30 a.m. in order to send out emails before the morning crush.

Forget the myth of multitasking. We already know that trying to do many things at once is one of the surest ways to do them all inefficiently. Productive people have always been aware that in order to do an important job well, they need to get focused and stay focused. Their ability to pick out what’s important and then focus on that until it’s done sets them apart from those whose time and energy gets diverted by doing the opposite. Jason Goldberg, CEO of Fab.com believes it’s important to pick one thing that you’re better at than anyone else, then focus relentlessly on doing it well