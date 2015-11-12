10 Essential Tips For Those Starting Their First Jobs

The workplace can be an enthusiastic, exciting, and—let’s be honest—confusing place. It’s filled with new terms, a new schedule, and a new set of unspoken rules about what flies and what doesn’t. You know you want to be on point and come off as professional as possible, so we’re giving you the ultimate tips on what to do and not to do in the office.

You’ve got the job, now it’s time to prove why. Take a seat at the table (you deserve it!), and speak up when you have something meaningful to contribute. Trust me, I know it can be scary to put your ideas forward, especially when you’re a new employee or an intern. But that’s why you’re there. At first it may feel inappropriate to speak up, but it’s probably the opposite. Showing initiative and giving constructive, creative ideas shows that you’re a professional who’s there to work.

While you definitely want to be heard, you also don’t want to go over the top. Ashley Stahl, career coach and TEDx speaker, said new hires can often speak just for the sake of hearing themselves, but she notes that if you don’t know the answer to a question, it’s actually more professional to say, “I don’t know about that, but I would love to learn more.” “Executives appreciate honesty,” says Stahl. “It makes sense that new hires don’t know it all. Be real—don’t fake an answer if you don’t have a real one.”

During my first internship in New York, I knew one person in the city: my boyfriend. Whenever I would tell a story about my personal life in the office I would refer to him as “my friend,” so it wouldn’t seem like I was talking about my boyfriend all the time. But eventually, as the summer progressed, my coworkers caught on and asked why I didn’t just say that earlier. I realized that while I shouldn’t necessarily be talking about my BF every single day, I’m a real person with a real life, and sharing that in doses is okay.

Like, ever. You know it’s not good to speak poorly of anyone in the office, but sometimes this kind of conversation can slip in so easily you may not even realize you’re doing it. However, Stahl said that this is by far her number one “don’t” when it comes to being professional in the workplace. Not only does it look bad for you, she said, but it’s unfair to make your colleagues have to listen to it or seem like they are involved.

