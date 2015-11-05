Steam Carnival: Playtime At The Intersection Of Cirque Du Soleil And A Video Arcade

If you’re in San Francisco this weekend and want to see what it would be like to cross Cirque du Soleil with a video arcade, you should check out the Steam Carnival .

The brainchild of Los Angeles-based production company Two Bit Circus, Steam Carnival is a three-day event in celebration of STEM–science, technology, engineering, and math–with a whole lot of art thrown in for good measure.

Brent Bushnell and Eric Gradman

Sound like Maker Faire? That’s okay, according to Brent Bushnell, the CEO of Two Bit Circus, and his cofounder, CTO Eric Gradman.

“For us, there’s so much wonderful stuff for kids to do when they’re excited–Maker Faire, FIRST Robotics,” and so on, Bushnell says. “Our perspective is, if you’re excited about science and technology, you’ve won.”

Built around five areas within 120,000 square feet of San Francisco’s Pier 48, the Steam Carnival will focus on play, virtual reality, science exploration, creation and invention, and presentation of things that are a mix of high-tech circus and traditional circus, explained Bushnell.

Two Bit Circus recently raised $6.5 million in funding, a reward for a company that Bushnell, the son of Atari founder Nolan Bushnell, said was “birthed out of the fact that (Gradman) and I are both nerds and love building software and electronics.”

Like a regular dunk tank, but with fire! The Dunk Tank Flambé engulfs its participant in a fiery explosion when an attendee on the outside strikes its target.

That love of playful science manifests itself at the Steam Carnival in a wide variety of high-tech and artistic games. Among them are Dunk Tank Flambé (“Like a regular dunk tank, but with fire”); Off Your Rocker Racing, which pits racers against six others, each of whom is riding a saw horse kitted out with an accelerometer and a digital screen to show your speed; and the Bungee Laser Maze, “a dark tunnel of wonder to crawl, or walk through. Just like in James Bond or Ocean’s Eleven.”