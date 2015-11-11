Six Questions You Should Ask Yourself When You Want To Quit

Over the last few weeks, a lot of powerful women have talked about the significance of knowing when to walk away from ventures that no longer feel rewarding. At the end of September, for example, we watched as Blake Lively gracefully and humbly announced the shutting down of her lifestyle site Preserve, which she ultimately didn’t feel lived up to its original mission of “making a difference in people’s lives.” Not long afterward, we learned that our favorite funny lady, Amy Schumer, walked away from a $1 million book deal because she knew she deserved more—and ultimately landed an $8 million book deal. (You go, girl.)

While we don’t have Blake or Amy’s cell-phone numbers (they’d be such good mentors!), we do have the ultimate questions to ask yourself when dealing with a similar, should-I-walk-or-should-I-stay job dilemma. Compliments of millennial career coach Ashley Stahl, if you answer “no” to two or more of these questions, Stahl says it’s time to have an honest conversation with yourself and consider moving on. If you answer “no” to one (or none)? Don’t walk away yet—you might just be going through a temporary rough patch.

What are you gaining from your current role? If the answer is “not much,” it may be a sign that it’s time to walk away—but not without analyzing what, if anything, you enjoyed during your time with the company. “[Understanding] those benefits can translate into a much better fit in your next step,” said Stahl.

This question is especially important for those who are still new to the job. Things may not feel right just yet, but remember that you’re still adjusting. Think about the future of your current gig: If you can see opportunities for learning and growing, you owe it to yourself to keep exploring this new step in your career.

Do you feel like your work is being recognized for what it’s truly worth? “We want to feel a basic level of respect in our work,” Stahl pointed out, so if your employer isn’t recognizing your efforts or if your audience doesn’t seem to value your product, then you’re going to feel disrespected.