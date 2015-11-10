3 Behavioral Science Principles That Lead To Business Success

This year, the U.S. government announced it will begin using insights from behavioral science to make policy decisions. In doing so, it follows in the footsteps of a growing number of forward-thinking companies.

How come? Because behavioral science research can be enormously powerful. It establishes evidence-based models for explaining and even predicting the decisions people will make in a given situation. Those models have applications not just within organizations, but also in the outer world, among consumers. Here are three business situations where fundamental principles from behavioral science research can help you develop strategies that lead to success.

Let’s say you’re meeting with buyers to deliver a formal presentation, and you know a direct competitor will also be there to make their own pitch. Should your team try to go first or last?

Whether you should present before or after your competitors mostly depends on one factor: the time between presentations.

Researchers have found that presentation order has a big impact on decision making, but whether you should present before or after your competitors mostly depends on one factor: the time between presentations. If you're presenting back-to-back, you should go first, because you'll shape the buyer's perception and create biases that will put your competitor at a disadvantage.

But if the time between the presentations is more than a week, you should go last. That’s because the memory of your competitor’s pitch will fade during that period, while your presentation will be fresh, increasing the likelihood you’ll be chosen.