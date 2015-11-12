Postcards from Space Features Intergalactic Travel, Animator Style

Where do you vacation if you already live in fantasyland?

Iam8Bit, a branding production company and art gallery in Los Angeles’ funky Silver Lake district, recently sought to find out. The company tasked animators from the Disney, Nickelodeon, Sony, and the Cartoon Network, as well as other artists, to envision “Wish you were here!”-style postcards of famous sci-fi intergalactic destinations from films, TV, video games, comics, and books–plus one from reality.

Think Futurama’s Poopiter, Star Wars’ Tatooine, and Space Jam‘s Moron Mountain to the quirkier Magrathea from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Teegeeack from Dianetics.

The collection makes up the show Postcards from Space, which runs through November 15, with prints of the mail-able postcards available on its site.

Artist Edison Yang created this giant map showcasing more than 120 fictional spaceships and locations in relation to one another, in space. The show presentation connected map images to their corresponding postcards. Photo: Susan Karlin

The idea sprang from several months of brainstorming between gallery owners Jon Gibson and Amanda White, and manager Anna Bihari, with input from some 40-plus participating artists.

“We gave a list of hundreds of places, spaceships, and characters to the artists and said, ‘Take whatever you want from this and tell us what you want to make a postcard for,'” says Gibson.

“We’re big into storytelling as an art show and marketing form,” he adds. “We eventually thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to have fictional places, but merge several pop culture arenas into one gigantic free-for-all umbrella theme of space and otherworldly things. Space is all about imagination, escaping Earth, and indulging your fantasies that allows us to explore the impossible.”