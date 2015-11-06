What Americans Really Think About Virtual Reality

Minorities are more likely than whites to be passionate about virtual reality. And despite the attention paid to Facebook-owned Oculus in the media, Sony’s PlayStation VR is the most recognized brand.

These are some of the conclusions from a wide-ranging survey of consumer expectations and preferences about virtual reality that will be released Tuesday by Greenlight VR, a virtual reality analysis and research firm, and Touchstone Research, which conducts online market studies. Fast Company was given exclusive advance access to the data.

Virtual reality is a technology with a long and storied past. The first attempts at it date back decades, and it came into wide public awareness in the 1980s. But recent developments in consumer VR took off with the first announcement of the Oculus Rift in 2012. Now, according to a recent study by Digi-Capital, the technology is expected to generate $30 billion in annual revenue by 2020.

“In just three years, virtual reality has gone from pre-dated technology to household name,” the Greenlight VR study’s authors wrote. “What started as a small Kickstarter project has reawakened an entire industry, mainly due to the grass-roots effort of early VR believers in the Oculus Rift.”

However, while 80% of people in the survey said they have some awareness of VR technology, just 10% indicated they know a lot about it. “Lack of VR familiarity and VR brand awareness may result in slow VR adoption over the near-term if the brands don’t ramp up marketing communications,” the authors wrote.

And while the report, which surveyed 2,282 Americans, lauded Oculus’s role in revitalizing the VR industry, it found that Sony’s PlayStation VR, which is expected to be released in the second quarter of 2016, has the highest “unaided brand awareness,” meaning respondents were already aware of the brand. Samsung’s Gear VR, which is already on the market (a newer version should come out this holiday season) was second, while Oculus, which should hit the market in the first quarter of 2016, came in third.

Still, just 20% of those surveyed said they were interested in a specific brand at this time. Of those who were, 48% chose both the Sony PlayStation VR and the Samsung Gear VR–respondents could pick more than one device they were interested in–while Oculus got 44% of the interest.