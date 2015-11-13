6 Ways The Most Successful People Conquer Boredom At Work

So there you sit, staring at a screen, or several. You’re frustrated, tired, on edge–and completely uninspired. “Boredom is an aversive state characterized by dissatisfaction, restlessness, and weariness,” Andreas Elpidorou, a University of Louisville researcher, noted in the journal Frontiers in Psychology. “Being in a state of boredom feels like being emotionally trapped.”

So how do you escape? When you have a task or project that doesn’t remotely excite or engage you, it can take an extra effort to get motivated just to keep plodding forward, let alone think really creatively about it. These six tips can help.

“My boredom is usually the loss of curiosity,” Steve Gordon, director of RDQLUS Creative Arts and Marketing, told me recently. “If I catch myself bored with a project, I’ll stop to read magazines or watch a film, even in the middle of the day. I search for something far away from work, yet linked to the same battery crucial to that work.”

As an alternative, try putting yourselves in the shoes of whoever will benefit from the project you’re working on. How will the choices you make affect them? Switch around your perspective and give a boost to your creative thinking.

Heinz designers knew everything there was to know about their company’s traditional ketchup bottles, so they focused their curiosity on how people used and stored them. As Brian Grazer recounts in his book A Curious Mind, Heinz researchers visited customers’ homes and opened up their refrigerators, where they found ketchup bottles balanced upside-down to let gravity pull down the remaining ounces. That insight helped re-energize the company’s designers, who then invented Heinz Easy Squeeze, an inverted plastic bottle with a patented silicone valve.