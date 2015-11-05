What The Gender Pay Gap Looks Like By Industry

It’s probably not surprising that men in STEM fields make more than their female counterparts. We’ve even seen that in the few STEM industries where women dominate they still earn less. Male nurses, for example, may be a minority, but they earn on average $5,000 more per year than their female counterparts.

A new study on the gender pay gap using salary data from more than 1.4 million full-time employees from PayScale, an online crowdsourced salary database, reveals that men aren’t just outearning women in male-dominated fields, they make more money in every industry.

According to the PayScale data, “There is no industry where women earn equal to or more than men overall, even when controlling for all measured compensable factors.”

Men dominate mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, so it’s no surprise that these industries have the largest controlled gender pay gap at 5.4%. But taken together, the male-dominated farming, fishing, and forestry occupations have the largest controlled gender pay gap, at nearly 10%.

Image: courtesy of PayScale

In tech, another industry where women are underrepresented, the gender pay gap is smaller, coming in at 1.4%. PayScale found, “This holds true for the controlled pay gap at all job levels except at the executive level, where the controlled gender pay gap for the tech industry is slightly larger than in non-tech industries.”

Higher education doesn’t alleviate the difference in earnings. PayScale found that at the GED/high school grad level, the pay disparity is 2.3%, while PhDs have the highest controlled pay gap (5.15%), followed by MBA holders (4.7%), and MDs (4.6%).

Engineers tie with graduates of art and design schools for the lowest controlled gender pay gap of 1.9%. By contrast, graduates of ivy league schools report the second-highest controlled gap at 4%.