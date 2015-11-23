Give A Gift In Under 60 Seconds With This New App from AHAlife

You log into Facebook and find out that today is your friend’s birthday. You haven’t bought a gift, and it’s too late to mail a card.

It’s too much of a hassle so people don’t even bother, or they wind up buying a gift card. And as the receiver of a gift card, you know that it’s the most thoughtless gift.

But instead of dispatching one of those tacky animated e-cards, the curatorial e-retail platform AHAlife wants you to consider its new gifting app, which lets users send a real gift and a digital card in under a minute.

Aha–the company’s new free app that’s available now on iOS and next month for Android–hopes to make giving a physical gift as seamless as sending a text message.

Shauna Mei, founder and CEO of AHAlife, says the $200 billion global gifting industry is ripe for disruption. Aha’s average repeat shopper buys six times a year, Mei says. And in a recent survey of its users, she says gifting emerged as the No. 1 response. But while gifting is a function included in all forms of retail, further research into the App Store showed no apps specifically geared towards gifting itself.

Shauna Mei

So Mei and Sachin Devand–president and CTO of AHAlife–set out to create an app that relieved some of the pain points of time-sensitive gifting, including but not limited to the stress of choosing something thoughtful and having enough time to purchase and ship it. Shoppers today likely don’t even have a mailing address for their friends and colleagues–and asking for one on the day of a special occasion is the surefire way to out yourself as a birthday procrastinator.

