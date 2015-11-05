Photo Gutbomb: Burgers Designed For Maximum Insanity

Burger culture is obnoxious*. I’m honestly not sure what’s worse–the fact that a $1,770 beluga caviar, lobster, and gold leaf burger exists –or that I was able to type “gold leaf burger” into Google with no prior knowledge of it but 100% certainty that I’d get a matching hit.

Regardless, you can always count on the art community to hold up a funhouse mirror to our culture when the Clown Burger won’t do. Thomas Weil & Quentin Weisbuch are the founders of the graphic and art direction studio Furious. They’ve already released a book of larger-than-life hamburgers like the makeup compact “It Girl” burger and the ice cream cone “Canicule Burger“. Now, they’re back for a second helping with a new series of images added to their site.

The updates are spins on pop culture tropes and food futurism, including gems like the Apple Watch alternative “Back To The Burger” burger with “Nobody calls me fried chicken. Calamarty McFly. Doc Hash Brown. Flying Goudalorean. Tomathover Board. Lime machine. Heinzstein Ketchup. 88 lettuce slice per hour. Pepper Powder Of Love” or the Soylent-alternative “Burger 2045” with its “Veggie tiger eggplant patty. Mustard gelatin. Fluorescent lettuce. Dehydrated tomato. Vegan soya lecithin cheese. Flourless sesame bun. Nitrogen fried potatoes. Plutonium flavor soda.”

The creative duo has traditionally given themselves about an hour-and-a-half to brainstorm, shop, cook up, and photograph their creations, but from the looks of these new designs, especially, they’re adding a very liberal sprinkling of Photoshop on top of the process to make the Jurassic BurgEgg hatch just right. The new series doesn’t appear to be available for sale yet, but other prints are on their site, and the book is on Amazon.

*To be fair, you want to know why haute chefs are so obsessed with burgers? It’s because they’re the only thing a bunch of so-called foodies who were really just raised on Happy Meals and Kraft Macaroni and Cheese will reliably want to eat. Well, that, and the undeniable fact that burgers are delicious.