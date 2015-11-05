Photographer Dan Cretu Whips Up Tiny Sculptures Made From Food Scraps

When you finally decide to clean out the fridge, your food likely goes in the garbage–or, if you’re really good, the compost. Artist and photographer Dan Cretu , on the other hand, creates something new out of old food scraps, by turning them into tiny, surreal, and impressively detailed sculptures.

Cretu’s photographs of tiny food sculptures are an exercise in seeing things differently: where others see a grilled steak, he sees a pineapple. You drool over doughnuts with sprinkles, and he turns them into psychedelic smoke rings. All of Cretu’s brightly colored creations are a treat to look at and an excellent reminder that with a little bit of creativity and visual trickery, things can be whatever you want them to be.

For 10 good reasons you should play with your food, click through the slideshow above. To see all of Dan Cretu’s work, go here.