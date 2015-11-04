Dream Job Alert! NASA Puts Out Call For New Astronauts

Wanted for the job of a lifetime: Intrepid explorers to ply the deep reaches of space.

NASA today put out a call for new astronauts, including those who might support a future manned mission to Mars.

Yes, the U.S. space agency is surely aware some might have concerns in light of the fictional travails of Mark Watney, protagonist of the recent book and film of the same name, The Martian, who gets stuck on the Red Planet and has to figure out how to survive there all alone.

But who cares about Watney’s troubles? This is a real-life chance to go to space, and not as a quarter-of-a-million-dollar-paying-passenger on a Virgin Galactic flight that barely reaches the limits of Earth’s atmosphere.

NASA wrote in an statement this morning that it will soon accept astronaut applications “in anticipation of returning human spaceflight launches to American soil, and in preparation for the agency’s journey to Mars.”

“With more human spacecraft in development in the United States today than at any other time in history,” NASA continued, “future astronauts will launch once again from the Space Coast of Florida on American-made commercial spacecraft, and carry out deep-space exploration missions that will advance a future human mission to Mars.”

Since the shuttering of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, Americans heading into space have had to catch rides on Russian rockets.