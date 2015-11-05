UNICEF Turns Your World Upside Down With Its Latest Campaign

Unicef has just launched a campaign calling for urgent action to keep children safe in wars and crises with “The World Upside Down”–a new film by London-based content creation agency Don’t Panic.

The online launch film shows an ordinary family having a normal day out in the park. But as the children swing upside down on play equipment their world turns upside down with them to reveal a glimpse of the very different lives they might have had if they lived elsewhere.

In a week’s time, a further film will be released in which additional footage filmed on the ground by Unicef will be included to provide both extra context and underline the fact that the dark stories depicted in the launch film reflect the experiences of real children.

Additional footage will include material relating to child trafficking in Nepal and the plight of child refugees in Serbia and Macedonia, Don’t Panic producer Ellie Moore explains. Creative director for the campaign was Richard Beer and the director was Karen Cunningham through Thomas Thomas Films.

Last year, Don’t Panic created the award-winning online film for Save the Children, “Most Shocking Second a Day,” to mark the third anniversary of the conflict in Syria. The film went on to win a Gold Cyber Lion at Cannes and Lovie Awards for Public Service and Activism and Best Individual Performance.

The agency also made the “Everything is NOT Awesome” video with production studio UNIT9 for Greenpeace featuring Lego figures drowning in oil. The film won a silver Film Lion and silver Cyber Lion at Cannes earlier this year

“The World Upside Down” coincides with Unicef’s call to the U.K. government to prioritize protecting children from violence at a time when children are facing more devastating wars and disasters than ever before with one in ten of the world’s children now growing up in a conflict zone.