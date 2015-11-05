Don’t Tune Out The World With These Earbuds. Instead, Tune In

Four of us are sitting around an undersized cafe table in a crowded northside Chicago bar, and though we’re practically in each other’s laps, it’s a struggle to discern Jacob Palmborg’s Swedish accent. His smooth, lip-pursed phonemes are lost in the cacophony of IPA drinkers.

Then I slide my finger across an iPhone app, and his voice sings forward like a brass soloist above the orchestra.

The mechanism at work is a product called Here Active Listening, for which Palmborg served as Design Director. Here is essentially a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones, except they don’t play music. Instead, they’re engineered to listen to the world around you, and remix the soundscape in real time. With the aid of a companion app, you can swipe your finger across a waveform to do practical things, like cut the drone of an airplane, or more experimental actions, like adding the flange of an electric guitar to everything you hear.

One filter gives the cozy bar the echo of a cavernous sports stadium. Another adds a delay to everything I hear. It’s wild, transformative, and immediate. My ears can often discern a metallic edge on Here’s technology (what I suspect is a result of the digital audio compression, the drivers, or both), but it’s still good enough to totally fool me when Doppler Labs’ founder and CEO Noah Kraft snaps once near my ear, and I hear a perfect, hallucinatory snap a second later.

After selling 300,000 of their simpler Dubs ear plugs in nine months, launching a $635,000 Kickstarter campaign for Here, and now riding $17 million in funding, the Here team has ballooned to more than 50 people. This includes senior engineering talent pulled from companies including Apple, Nest, Nike, Amazon, and Microsoft. But despite the quick momentum, Kraft’s pitch is one of incredibly enthusiastic spin control, in which their expectations are only tempered by the long term potential they see in the product.

“Our goal, with all humility, [is to] create somewhere between Beats and Google Glass,” Kraft says. “Glass was technologically innovative for sure, there was just no cultural impact. Beats, there was incredible cultural impact–you were making a statement if you wore Beats around your neck!–but obviously it’s an $8 headphone [in a fancy case].”

Kraft wants to “ease people to the zeitgeist” of the ear-based computers made famous by Ender’s Game and, more recently, Her. But even if Doppler Labs’ efforts could solve the myriad of technological problems that arise in building a system like Siri or Cortana, Bluetooth headsets carry a negative stigma that’s hard to shake.