You Can Now Code Your Own Clothes With Processing

Mass customization has always been the company ethos for Print All Over Me , the digital printing platform that allows artists and designers to upload digital prints and then profit from the sale of those prints on apparel. A new collaboration with Processing Foundation takes the idea one step even further with a new line of generative prints that allow users to create unique patterns with the click of a mouse or tap on a keyboard.

“We want to give all kinds of artists a way to create pieces that we can enjoy in the physical world and a way to make money,” says Meredith Finkelstein, cofounder of Print All Over Me, about the company’s ethos. “So we thought how great would it be to give users a new way to interact with the work, make new pieces and also give artists and programmers a new way to design.”

So far, Print All Over Me and Processing are working with digital artist LIA and interactive design studio SoSoLimited for two separate collections. For LIA’s pieces, users generate a pattern by scrolling their mouse over the clothing on the screen, and adjust colors and scale by pressing the number keys on the computer keyboard. SoSoLimited’s blank tees and totes transform into pixelated prints when a search term is typed into the search bar. The code scours the web for an image that matches the term and then renders an image that resembles a “digital weave” to be printed on the clothing.

In the next couple of months, Finkelstein says, PAOM plans to create an application on their website that will let anyone upload a script and create a generative print for others to use. Like the artists and designers who upload their designs to the site now, people who share these codes will get a percentage of the profit each time an item printed using their algorithmic pattern is sold.

“[PAOM] is built for a creative community who may not be programmers, but are already most receptive to using technology in cool ways,” says Finkelstein. “It’s a new way for people in a community to collaborate with each other and to push the boundaries of creating clothing.”

The pieces in the Processing collection range from $120 for a bomber jacket to $28 for a T-shirt. Visit the Print All Over Me site here.