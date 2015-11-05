Three Lessons On Taking Criticism For Startup Founders

It isn’t just subordinates who need to get used to handling negative feedback. For startup heads who’ve founded a company and later face the challenge of managing a growing team, criticism can feel downright wounding. It often takes a willful, strong-headed leader who’s deeply committed to her idea to get a new company off the ground.

But those traits don’t necessarily translate into effective leadership further down the road–even though constructive criticism is essential. Here are three lessons for startup founders to take negative feedback more productively as their companies grow.

There’s often some truth–even if only an iota–to every bit of criticism a startup founder is likely to receive. That goes for the comment I once received, to the effect of, “You aren’t going to be able to build a company out of your dumb idea.” You can prove doubters wrong, but it remains true that ideas are essentially worthless without great execution–and this harsh comment reinforced that concept.

Harsh criticism has immense value in the simple fact of its harshness.

For many startup founders, the notion that someone else might be right can be uncomfortable, to put it lightly. But that notion isn’t only possible, it’s probable, particularly within your team. We all hate negative feedback, and a common knee-jerk reaction is to think the person offering it is wrong. It takes patience and practice to honestly assess criticism in order to find value in it–even when it’s off-base.

Stubbornness has its place, but thinking you’re right and taking criticism aren’t mutually exclusive. Most of the time, critics are trying to help. You should allow specialists on your team to specialize, then use that expertise to weigh in on the things they know about, even if what they’re saying comes out as a critique. That not only encourages autonomy within your ranks, it also improves the likelihood that your company will make the right decisions at the right times.