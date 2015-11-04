Turn Your Photos Into Coloring Books (And Unleash Your Inner Monet) With This App

For adults, coloring books have been touted, somewhat controversially, as potent stress relievers . Publishers have released some genius print options that appeal to grown-ups—like this one of NYC street scenes —and the developers at Honeycombinatorics have come up with an app called Chromaldry .

Instead of offering preset blank illustrations, the app takes photos from your phone and transforms them into black-and-white line drawings. You then mix palettes (like you would for finger paints) and color in the images. Chromaldry deconstructs the photos into a patchwork of hues—à la impressionist painters like Monet and Bonnard—that you then have to color-match. So snap a landscape, zen out as you color in the lines, and behold the resulting masterpiece. (Or play into your narcissism and paint a self portrait.)

Download the app for iPhone and iPad at Chromaldry for $3.

[via Huffington Post]