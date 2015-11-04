4 Ways To Keep Culture Intact When Times Get Tough

There are times in the life cycle of every company when things get difficult. Maybe the market takes a downturn or a competitor launches a bold new product. Maybe a beloved exec quits to start a new venture. Whatever the cause, big upheavals always have an effect on company culture. Upper management is usually quick to address their impact on the bottom line, sometimes neglecting cultural issues.

But when handled properly, it’s culture that can help companies push through the very events that threaten it. When neglected, though, the damage can be irreparable. Here are a few tips for maintaining culture when things go wrong.

Preserving your corporate culture might seem like an internal affair, but you should never forget that the reason your business exists in the first place is to serve its customers. That fact can become a powerful rallying point for those within your organization during difficult periods.

As your employees: How can we continue to serve our customers despite what’s happened? Renewing your team’s sense of its mission under fire can have a ripple effect on the company culture. High customer retention is a sign that your employees are working together despite setbacks, which can be enormously affirming. Customer attrition, on the other hand, might cause team members to question themselves and one another.

Paul Becker, CEO of Pinpoint Systems, tells me he sees his company’s focus on service quality as the central element of its culture. “We have enjoyed 10-year continuous business relationships with our clients because delivery of anything other than a successful solution to a client problem is simply outside of our corporate culture, and that element of our culture is shared by every member of our staff.”