There Are High-Fashion “Star Wars” Heels Now, Because Of Course There Are

At this point, it takes a lot for Star Wars-branded crap to surprise us. You can get Star Wars-themed soup at Walmart, or a high-end Millennium Falcon bed for your kid at Pottery Barn. You can get a perfect replica lightsaber online, or tuck yourself into the replica belly of a Tauntaun at night in a sleeping bag. Your morning waffles can come out looking like the Death Star , and your ice cubes can resemble Han Solo as he’s frozen in carbonite. So when we say, “Whoa, didn’t see this piece of Star Wars-themed merchandise coming,” trust us: We know what we’re talking about.

With that said: We didn’t see this piece of Star Wars-themed merchandise coming. Here are some high-fashion Star Wars-themed shoes for ladies–high heels, flats, boots, all available in a way that pays tribute to the menace of Darth Vader, the wisdom of Yoda, the love of Han and Leia, the courage of R2-D2 and C-3P0, or the swiftness of the Millennium Falcon.

The shoes, from U.K. footwear specialists Irregular Choice, aren’t cheap–the C-3P0 and Darth Vader flats (which are both currently sold out) start at £110.00, and the prices only go up from there as you approach the Chewbacca boots (£165.00), Skywalker heels (£210.00), and Death Star ankle boots (£275.00). That’d buy a lot of cans of Star Wars soup. Still, when it comes to finding a truly novel way to spend your money on Star Wars-themed merchandise, is any price really too high?