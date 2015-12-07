Have A Deadbeat Landlord? Now There Are Tech Tools To Help You Fight Them

Computer programmer Dan Kass had a cockroach problem. A rampant one. And his landlord in the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn wasn’t exactly responsive–his management company has a history of bad treatment of tenants in rent stabilized buildings.

As Kass got involved in community organizing work with a local tenants union, he realized it was a world that technology hadn’t much touched: “The organizers there are doing really great work but there were a lot of problems in terms of access to valuable data and tracking of how harassment and neglect were happening.”

The result of his involvement is JustFix.NYC, an app designed with low-income tenants in mind. It helps renters document problems in their apartments; share their stories with landlords, lawyers, and advocates; and create a paper (and photo and video) trail for housing court. The app also educates renters on the laws, connects them to neighborhood resources, and helps them fill out paperwork. Now, after winning six months at Blue Ridge Labs, an incubator program that the Robin Hood Foundation runs for social entrepreneurs, he is partnering with groups like the Legal Aid Society and Metropolitan Council On Housing to pilot the app with renters and for use in court proceedings.

JustFix.NYC is one of a number of new tools and services aimed at helping renters fight for their rights in apartment buildings. They can be as simple as a phone’s video camera, as the New York Times wrote in October, or as smart as a system of sensors that can record when a landlord isn’t providing enough heat.

“There’s a lot of online tools to help people find apartments, but there’s nothing really there to help someone live in an apartment,” says Philip J. DeVon, community membership manager for Chicago’s Metropolitan Tenants Organization, a group that worked with a design studio to develop its own app for tenants and landlords to resolve issues that arise in buildings.

Over 5,000 people have signed up for the app, called Squared Away Chicago, and hundreds of issues have been marked as “resolved” within the app, DeVon says, such as getting security deposits returned and repairs made. The group is talking with large management companies about having all building managers use the app.

SquaredAway is mainly meant to help landlords and tenants keep relations friendly. Another technology under development, Heat Seek NYC, is more intended for situations when there’s already conflict: The New York startup’s sensors measure building and apartment temperatures, helping tenants prove their landlord isn’t providing enough heat (New York City law requires landlords maintain overnight temperatures of at least 55 degrees.)