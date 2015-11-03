What’s Missing From Amazon’s New Parental Leave Policy

Amazon made a big announcement yesterday about parental leave. This comes after the firestorm following the New York Times article on Amazon’s office culture (including how unfriendly it was to new parents).

In an email message forwarded to Jezebel, Amazon is now going to offer up to 20 weeks of parental leave for birth mothers, and six weeks for all other new parents. The policy includes a new “leave-share” program aimed to help Amazon employees share their leave time with partners who may not have a leave policy at their workplace. There’s also a “ramp-back” program, which is designed help new parents transition back to work.

Here are the details:

Expanding Maternity and Parental Leave Amazon now offers up to 20 paid weeks of leave, the ability to share up to six weeks of paid leave with a spouse or partner, and a flexible return to work program. These benefits apply to all full-time hourly and salaried employees, including 100,000+ Fulfillment Center and Customer Service Associates. Enhanced Leaves for Mothers and Fathers

Birth mothers can now take up to four weeks of paid prepartum medical leave followed by 10 weeks of paid maternity leave. Birth mothers and all other new parents who have been at Amazon for a year or more can also take a new six-week paid parental leave. RSUs will continue to vest during the new prepartum and maternity leaves. All together, these policies provide birth mothers who have been at Amazon more than one year with up to 20 weeks of leave. Leave Share Program

One thing we hear from new mothers at Amazon is that they wish their spouse or partner could also take paid time off from work. That can be difficult because more than 80% of American companies don’t provide any paid parental leave. To help families address the financial challenge of taking unpaid time off, we’ve invented a new program called Leave Share, which allows you to share all or a portion of your six-week parental leave with a spouse or partner who doesn’t have paid leave through his or her employer. Leave Share will work the same way for Amazon fathers and same-sex couples. Leave Share is a novel program and we hope it helps provide you and your family with additional flexibility during this special time. Ramp Back Program

In addition, we’ve created the Ramp Back Program for birth mothers and primary caregivers. With this program, you can ease back to work with up to eight weeks of flexible time. You can use the program at your discretion in the way that works best for you–choosing from part-time options of 50% or 75%. More Flexibility

You also get to choose when you take your Parental Leave under this new plan–either in one continuous six-week period, or split into two periods within 12 months of birth or adoption.

The announcement comes a few months after CEO Jeff Bezos responded to the New York Times exposé about Amazon’s workplace culture, saying, “I strongly believe that anyone working in a company that really is like the one described in the New York Times would be crazy to stay. I know I would leave such a company.”

Yet while the company’s SVP of global corporate affairs took a swing at the New York Times coverage on Medium, claiming that the reporters didn’t fact check properly, a former Amazon employee named Julia Cheiffetz took to the same platform to write about her experience of giving birth and subsequently being diagnosed with cancer while working at the e-commerce giant.

She wrote about how Amazon had terminated her health insurance while she was on leave (then offered COBRA coverage) and placed her on a performance improvement plan when she returned after five months of leave. In company parlance, she says it was akin to being told your job was at risk of being terminated. Cheiffetz eventually quit.

Other stories emerged, including one of an hourly fulfillment center worker who collapsed during his shift and died after being taken to the hospital. A British trade union also stepped into the spotlight when it claimed that some of the 7,000-plus Amazon workers at its U.K. distribution centers were becoming mentally and physically ill from pressure to be an “above-average Amazon robot all the time.”