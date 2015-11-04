If Your Favorite Fictional Events Had Tickets, They’d Definitely Look Like This

The greatest ticket in all of fictional history just happens to be the most readily imaginable. Willy Wonka’s golden invitation to explore his factory is something that, even if you haven’t imagined finding it in a candy before before—a rather dubious claim—is easy to do. And even if it weren’t described with such visual simplicity in Roald Dahl’s text, it’s been depicted in several movies as well. A new project, however, brings to life a multitude of tickets we’ve never seen before–the ones we can only assume exist for famous fictional events.

Created by U.K.-based renovators AmaZing Venues, “Tickets to the Greatest Fictional Events” is a series that provides an image component to events we know so well it’s as if we’ve already attended them. These range from literary references, such as King Joffery’s ill-fated wedding in Game of Thrones to cinematic events, such as Back To The Future’s Enchantment Under the Sea dance and Die Hard’s grand opening of Nakatomi Plaza. Each one is reflective of its source material’s tone, and feels almost organic. On a film set, it’s the little details that often make the world depicted seem more real, and these items will help lend credence to hardcore fans’ theories that Hogwarts is a real place and quidditch matches are there for attending.

Have a look at more fictional tickets in the slides above.