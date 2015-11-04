How To Make Sure Your Best Employees Don’t Burn Out

Say you’re a talented long-distance runner who’s training for a marathon. You know it’s foolish–not to say impossible–to try to run 20 miles every day. Your body will break down well before the day of the race. This is obvious, yet we don’t often apply that lesson to non-athletic feats. Top performers in workplaces are just as liable to crash and burn if they’re pushed too hard without rest or recovery. And a one- or two-day slowdown typically isn’t enough to prevent long-term burnout.

That’s where managers come in. Occupational burnout can come in different forms and sometimes look like many different things. Perhaps one of your best employees isn’t bringing new, creative solutions to the table anymore, or their attitude has soured. Maybe they’ve just become withdrawn, show less excitement, and hang back from after-hours get-togethers they used to participate in. What’s a good boss to do?

It can be difficult to know when or how to approach a top-performing employee who seems to be burning out when they haven’t asked for help.

Chances are your best team members are independent and seldom need much support when everything’s going well. So when things take a downturn, they’re even less likely to admit they’re overwhelmed, as they may be afraid of appearing incapable. But that’s all the more reason for a manager who sees the warning signs to address it right away.

The best way to talk with the employee in question is to stick to behavioral stuff. Don’t assume you know what’s causing it. You shouldn’t pry into your employee’s personal life, but neither should you discount the possibility that concerns outside of work are impacting their performance. Start by simply explaining the shift you’ve seen. Then ask for their perspective on what’s going on.

Express your genuine concern and be ready to listen. If the employee hesitates to open up, ask someone the employee is close to if they wouldn’t mind talking to them–not as your emissary, but as another colleague who cares about them. Some employees might be more willing to confide in a mentor or a friend than in their managers.

Once a top performer admits they’re feeling burnt out, it’s up to managers to help them make changes to get reenergized. Give your employee special projects. Anyone who’s burnt out is probably craving a break from whatever routine work or current project has caused their fatigue, so sometimes a change in responsibilities can reengage them.