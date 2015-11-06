Why Nick Hornby Is Turning Other People’s Books Into Movies Instead of Writing His Own

Nick Hornby is a culture hero. His 1990s novels High Fidelity and About a Boy were era-defining bestsellers that became cult-adored films. As the Brit has continued to write books and essays, in the last few years he has also become a sought-after screenwriter, adapting other people’s memoirs and novels into first-rate films. First there was An Education, which earned Hornby an Academy Award nomination; then Wild, based on the Cheryl Strayed bestseller, which also yielded acclaim; and now Brooklyn, opening November 4. It’s becoming more of a practice than a habit.

Brooklyn is based on Colm Toibin’s novel about a young woman in the early 1950’s, torn between her old life in Ireland and her new life in New York. It’s a beautifully crafted, old-fashioned story that is deeply emotional without being overly sentimental. Saoirse Ronan gives a spectacular performance which the Academy is unlikely to overlook, but perhaps the real star is the economy with which the story is fleshed out. Here, Hornby reflects on his comfort in adapting Toibin’s novel, the difficulty they had getting the movie made, and why adapting other people’s books into movies seems to be winning out over writing books of his own.

For Hornby, writing this script was surprisingly easy. “I read [the novel], I knew what I needed to do with it, and I did it,” he says. “I had a feeling for the material and it seemed like a quite straightforward job.” That’s not always the case. “Lots of times when I’m offered things, I can’t see how a story gets filmed. Either it’s too internal or it doesn’t have a strong spine. [But] this covers a short period—two years that are clearly the most crucial in a young woman’s life, where she will end changed by the experience. That felt uncomplicated.”

Most of the book is seen through Eilis’s (Ronan) eyes so he knew the movie had to be about her. And the book doesn’t have any subplots, really; it’s simply what happens to her in her life at that time. “It’s a quiet, literary novel but it’s not an internal, literary novel. I think that people confuse quietness with internality, but actually it’s her watching a lot of the time.”

His very first adaptation was a whole other ball of wax: the British version of Fever Pitch, which he adapted from his own memoir. His next one was An Education, and that was very different: “An Education was a complicated piece of work because it came from a tiny essay, so it took me a while to find the story I wanted to tell and the characters I wanted to tell it about. That really only emerged after four or five drafts. With Brooklyn, I knew the story I wanted to tell, and I just had a very strong sense that if I turned the volume up a little bit, it could be something really special.”

So the initial part of the process was uncomplicated, but that was four or so years ago. The rest? Well . . .

“Nobody could see how we could make anything that had any commercial appeal out of it,” Hornby says of attempts to finance his script. “And so you may or may not have noticed at the beginning of the movie that it’s funded by an enormous number of different people. That’s very painful to put together. It took a while to find the right people, the right director, the right star.”