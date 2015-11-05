How To Know When It’s Time To Hire An Assistant

If there aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done and administrative tasks like expense reports and invoicing are falling through the cracks, you may have considered getting an assistant. But before you hire someone, make sure you’re really ready, or you could be wasting time and money.

How will this help your business? “You need to understand why this hire will move your business forward,” says hiring consultant Rikka Brandon. “If you can’t articulate the business result you expect to see–an actual benefit to you or your business–you shouldn’t hire just yet.”

Can you afford it? You should also have enough cash in the bank to pay for the person for at least 60 days without dipping into your own paycheck, says Brandon. “Many entrepreneurs hire help, assuming it will immediately turn into more cash flow, but it simply doesn’t turn that fast,” she says. “Your business needs to be doing well enough to support itself, you, and the cost of this new overhead without you taking a pay cut.”

What are your expectations? Additionally, make sure you have clear activity expectations before the person shows up. “This step is often skipped by people who are excited their business is doing well enough to hire and they are feeling overwhelmed,” says Brandon. “But this is the key to success. If you aren’t clear in your own mind about exactly what you are paying them for and what you expect as a result, you will end up disappointed.”

Nick Loper, author of Virtual Assistant Assistant: The Ultimate Guide to Finding, Hiring, and Working with Virtual Assistants, recommends taking at least two weeks to log your activities. “This will give you a detailed picture of where your hours are actually going, and you’ll be able to itemize delegation opportunities from that list,” he says. “It will also give you an idea of the approximate number of hours a week you’ll initially be hiring for.”

What’s worth delegating? Outsource and delegate the tasks that are not making you money or growing your business, such as screening emails, scheduling meetings, and travel planning, suggests Jennifer Maffei, founder and president of VEA Services, a consulting firm specializing in helping CEOs get the most out of their executive assistants.

“The best way to hire a qualified assistant is to treat it like an investment,” she says. “This person will be your business partner.”