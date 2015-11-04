The Simple Trick For Thinking Up A Great Tagline That Tells Your Company’s Story

Nailing a tagline or slogan for your company is among the most daunting tasks in business.

It has to be memorable and sum up what your brand is all about in just one tiny, but powerful, sentence. If you’re trying to come up with the next “Just Do It” or “Think Different,” one engineering intern suggests, look no further than your bookshelf–or Netflix.

Andrea Erali, an intern at digital agency 360i, created a series of illustrations combining the logos of popular companies with the titles of classic books and movies–and it’s amazingly spot-on with taglines like “Great Expectations” for Tinder, “An American in Paris” for Airbnb, and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” for Instagram.

“I thought it would be nice to combine my passions, so I changed brand and organization slogans with some iconic titles, trying to find the best match basing on what these brands mean to me,” Erali says of the project. “After all, they all tell a story.”