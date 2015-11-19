Why You Should Put Your Camera Away

A photograph always lies. If there is any confusion about this, photographer Steven Laxton will explain. Talk long enough with him about it and the conversation could cause one to question if there’s any objective truth at all, about anything anywhere, ever.

At that point, a walk might be needed. Clear the head. Take a breath. See what there is to be seen. Laxton takes a lot of walks. It’s a way to escape the lens—and yet it’s also a way he informs his work. The walks let him refresh his view and find inspiration.

Steven Laxton Photo: courtesy of Steven Laxton

“You see and take in more walking than any other from of transportation,” the 37-year-old Australian says. “I just like seeing people. The different cultures, foods, decor in my neighborhood. Walking means I slow down and observe the way the people interact, the way they move, their expressions, and their diverse professions.”

Laxton has been a photographer his entire adult life, and walking has always been a way to regroup. He even spent a year walking through southeast Asia with a backpack in 2002.

“I was in the middle of Laos,” he says, “and realized that I was getting up at 4 or 5 a.m. because it’s good light—which is kind of ridiculous—anyway, I realized that I was missing out on so much because I was hyper-focused on getting a shot and looking through the lens, and I realized that I would record a lot more and have a lot more just sitting back and enjoying it.”

The reason everyone’s iPhone snaps are so boring is because it’s reality.

This is why Laxton leaves behind his camera on his walks. He sees what can be seen as true as it can be seen with his eyes. Eyes lie too, though, just not as much as the lens. Or differently than the lens. The eye is, after all, a lens. And what we see we only recall through the filter of our memory, which also shouldn’t be trusted.

“Your memories are all romanticized,” Laxton says. “You painted that with your own brush.”