Pandora’s “Serial” Deal Is Great News For Podcast Nerds And Internet Radio

It seems like such a no-brainer, it’s hard to believe it didn’t happen five years ago: Internet radio service Pandora is moving into podcasts. The 10-year-old company said it will distribute the second season of the wildly popular podcast Serial when it debuts (the premiere date has yet to be announced). Pandora listeners can start catching up on season one on November 24.

Pandora and the creators of Serial, a This American Life true crime spin-off, will split revenue from ads placed by Pandora, according to the New York Times.

Ad revenue aside, the Serial team is getting one undeniably huge perk out of the deal: access to Pandora’s massive audience. The 12-episode first season of Serial was a smash hit, breaking iTunes records, blowing past 40 million total downloads in its first two months, and propelling the art of podcasting closer to the mainstream than it has ever been before. In April 2015, the investigative nonfiction series became the first podcast to win a Peabody Award.

As impressive as all of that sounds, podcasting has yet to fully catch on with mainstream listeners. On average, each episode of Serial‘s first season was heard a few million times. When season two launches, it will be available to Pandora’s 78 million listeners, many of whom likely have never subscribed to a podcast.

Serial will become available to Pandora’s 78 million listeners.

Pandora isn’t the only audio streaming company to notice the potential of the podcasting craze. SoundCloud got into this game a few years ago, and in May, Spotify announced that it would start streaming podcasts as well. These streaming companies join the likes of Stitcher Radio, Overcast, Pocket Casts, and Apple’s Podcasts app in giving listeners a way to find and subscribe to podcasts. Even Product Hunt is jumping on the bandwagon by launching a dedicated podcast discovery forum.