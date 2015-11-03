Exclusive: Jane Goodall On Cecil The Lion And How To Stay Inspired

Dr. Jane Goodall first visited the Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania in July of 1960. And thus began what is now a 55-year-long study of chimpanzees. For decades Goodall has been considered a world leader on issues related to animal rights, and has been honored with every conceivable award in her field. Goodall visited Fast Company‘s office recently to discuss how she maintains her passion and strengthens her optimism–even when facing great challenges.