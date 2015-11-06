This Hacked MakerBot Could Eventually 3-D Print You A New Heart

If you’re on the waiting list for a life-saving organ transplant today–along with 122,596 other Americans–there’s a fairly good chance you won’t ever have the operation you need. An average of 22 people die in the U.S. each day waiting for a transplant.

But in the not-so-distant future, patients may no longer have to rely on organ donors and chance. Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have pioneered new technology that could eventually be used to 3-D print a heart or liver.

A fake heart might even work better than a real one. “We can actually base the organ on your own anatomy,” says Adam Feinberg, an associate professor of materials science and engineering and biomedical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, who leads a group that developed the new bioprinting method. “We can essentially take a medical scan, an MRI or CT of your body, and make something that fits you perfectly.”

The technology could also potentially be used with a patient’s own cells, eliminating the chance that the organ will be rejected, or the need for immuno-suppressing drugs that can cause more problems. A 3-D printed organ could also be healthier than one donated from someone who, say, didn’t exercise or eat well.

“The organ that you have transplanted is going to have a history of whoever donated that organ,” Feinberg says. “Obviously every one of us chooses to live our life differently, so there’s actually pretty wide variability in the quality of organs. But if we’re building it we can essentially ensure a certain level of quality control.”

While the new 3-D printing technology can’t print a full organ yet, it’s a step closer to that possibility. In the past, 3-D printing soft objects–like tissue–didn’t work very well.

“The challenge with soft materials is that they deform under their own weight,” he says. “They’re not rigid enough to support themselves, so once the layers starts to shift its position, anything you try to put on top is no longer going to be in the correct place relative to the layer below it. And then it just kind of gets worse and worse as you build up to a larger object.”