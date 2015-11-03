The Ultimate Minimalist Table Is Practically Invisible

Accidentally bump against a normal coffee table, and you might get a shin bruise. Do it against South Korean designer Seung Jun Jeong’s Table Chieut, though, and you might sheer your legs right off. It’s a table with a profile as thin as the blade of a knife.

Created out of solid steel, the Table Chieut almost looks like a Korean logogram from the side. It uses three thin, widely splayed legs to keep a heavier steel tabletop balanced, regardless of how much you stack on top.

Truthfully, this probably would only look good in an ultra-modern apartment, but I sort of love it. It looks like a Zoolander joke: “What is this, a table for Flatland?”

As for those of us with less two-dimensional living space? We can opt for Table Chieut’s Swedish-style sister table instead, which trades the Table Chieut’s steel tabletop and legs for white plastic and bamboo.

Check out more of the work from Jeong’s Studio Design Jay here.