Nendo’s Lovely New Line Of Dishware Is Designed For Tiny Apartments

We put handles on our mugs and our pots, but not our bowls or our plates. With their new line of dishware, Japanese design house Nendo is asking why not. The Totte-Plates line of bowls and plates each have a small, bracket-shaped handle on their rims, allowing you to carry your bowl of soup as easily as you would a coffee mug.

The dishes, which get their name from totte, the Japanese word for handle, are available in three sizes and five different colors. Their calling card, the handle, is a simple addition, but I actually think this makes a lot of sense. First of all, handles can prevent bowls and plates from burning your hand if they’re too hot to touch. But more to the point, handles make things easier to store in small apartments and kitchens. Instead of needing shelves and cabinets to store your plates and dishes, you can just loop the handles through hooks in the wall.

Considering the fact that bowls and plates are some of the bulkier items you need to store in your kitchen, it’s actually pretty remarkable no one added a handle to them before now. Sadly, like many of Nendo’s products, the Totte-Plates are only available for purchase in Japan right now, and range in price between $8 and $22.