A Former “Breaking Bad” Writer Brings The Twisted Ballet Drama “Flesh And Bone” To TV

“Ozymandias,” one of the final episodes of Breaking Bad, may not appear on the surface to have much connection to ballet. Then again, that show was often about what’s beneath the surface.

Moira Walley-Beckett was a writer and producer on Breaking Bad when producers Laurence Bender and Kevin Brown asked her what kind of show she would do if she were to write a series set in the ballet world. They sought her out because “there aren’t too many cable writers with a strong dance background,” says Walley-Beckett, a native of Vancouver who studied ballet as well as jazz and contemporary, and danced professionally into her twenties before transitioning to musical theater and then television.

Given free reign, Walley-Beckett, who won an Emmy for “Ozymandias,” told Bender and Brown to let her think about it. “We were shooting Breaking Bad at the time, and I was in my hotel in Albuquerque with my legal pad and inky blue pen, musing on what I wanted to do, and it all showed up,” Walley-Beckett says.

Moira Walley-Beckett behind the scenes Photo: Myles Aronowitz , courtesy of Starz

What “showed up” was Flesh and Bone, a limited series premiering on Starz November 8, about an ambitious ballerina from Pittsburgh named Claire Robbins who arrives in New York City to audition for a prestigious dance company. Claire is talented, and she gets into the American Ballet Company, which should be a dream come true, but she is surrounded by crazies, including a manipulative artistic director who makes her his muse, and jealous ballerinas. Claire is also haunted by a dark past—it’s really dark as we see when her brother back home in Pittsburgh gives her a call and tells her how much he misses her while he lays on the bed in her old room with his hand down his pants.

“I’m drawn to damage,” Walley-Beckett says. “I like to explore the darkness and the really, really intricate human components of us.”

That doesn’t come as a surprise given Walley-Beckett’s Breaking Bad background. “I was so fascinated working on Breaking Bad all those years with the journey of Walter White. What was cool about Walter White was he started off as this beige guy, who was seemingly ordinary and lead a mundane life, and a decision forced him into finding aspects of himself and acquiring aspects of himself that previously didn’t seem to exist,” she says.

In Flesh and Bone, “What was exciting to me was to flip the journey, to take this person who is extraordinary already and extraordinary in what she does and extraordinary because of her damage and send her on a quest to be ordinary,” Walley-Beckett continues. “This is a person who wants to be normal in the midst of her vaulting ambition. She just wants to be ordinary because she never had the opportunity to be.”