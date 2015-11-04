Have A Great Script? Cool, Now Good Luck Getting Your Movie Made

In the 1950s, couch potatoes surely fantasized about a magical device that would allow them to change channels without having to roll off the sofa and trundle to the television. But it took Zenith engineer Eugene Polley to invent the Flash-matic , the first wireless TV remote.

As anyone who has built a company from the ground up knows, ideas are cheap. It’s all about the execution. For a newly minted startup, standard operating procedure is to devise a down-and-dirty demo (called a minimally viable product in lean startup parlance) that can be test-marketed to consumers. For those of us trying to make a feature film, that meant conjuring an analog to that in the form of a script.

Unfortunately, we faced the same catch-22 that many startup founders do: We couldn’t make a demo without money, but no one would give us money to create one until we had a product, ideally one that showed traction with consumers. Since we couldn’t afford to pay anyone, we had to convince a scriptwriter to work on spec. In exchange, we could offer the equivalent of equity in our nascent production.

This did not, at first, go well. Seeking recommendations, I emailed a veteran screenwriter with several finished films to his credit. He was aghast. Did I work for free? he asked. (Well, yes, every time I write a book proposal in the hopes of selling it to a publisher, but I digress.) He was sick and tired of screenwriters putting downward pressure on fees by agreeing to work for nothing. Which, to be fair, was a completely reasonable stance on his part. (See Harlan Ellison’s famously tart jeremiad, “Pay the writer!” for a taste of what I endured.) He predicted only newbie, third-tier screenwriters would even consider it. I received similar replies from a couple of others.

Then I thought of Andrew Dresher, a screenwriter I knew from my neighborhood in Brooklyn, where you can barely walk a block before passing another writer soaking up free W-Fi in a cafe. A USC film school graduate, Andrew had been knocking around the industry for a decade, and was part of a class of screenwriters who had sold scripts to Hollywood but never had a movie made. Two of his projects were in “deep development”—a term that means no one has any idea if or when a movie would be greenlit. One he sold to Universal; the other to Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B.

Andrew Dresher on the set

Andrew was far from alone. Some 25,000 scripts a year are registered with the Writer’s Guild, but thus far in 2015, according to Box Office Mojo, fewer than 600 movies have been released—and many of those at the low end of the list appear to be little more than vanity projects. After reading How to Love a Republican, a romantic comedy that Andrew wrote, my producing partner, Jon Furay and I agreed that Andrew seemed an excellent choice. He obviously knew how to create strong characters, understood story structure, and his dialogue was punchy, funny, and believable.

Now all I had to do was convince him to come onboard. Which was much easier than I expected. That’s because Andrew had arrived at similar conclusions over the state of the movie business. When we met we had a joyous mutual bitch session: Hollywood was fixated on blockbusters and sequels. Big studio movies were released with generic stories and cast with stars to appeal to a vast global audience. If you wanted to get a film made, you had to make it yourself.